Zack Wheeler throws 1-hitter for first complete game since 2021, leading Phillies past Reds

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw a one-hitter for his first complete game since 2021 in the Philadelphia Phillies' 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
Wheeler (9-2) — the National League’s pitcher of the month in June — allowed only a leadoff homer to Austin Hays in the fifth inning. The right-hander struck out 12 and didn't walk a batter, throwing 108 pitches.
Since Wheeler returned from paternity leave June 9, he has allowed only three earned runs in 40 innings.
Kyle Schwarber tied it in the fifth with a two-out RBI double, and Bryson Stott gave the Phillies the lead in the eighth with a two-run homer off Tony Santillan (1-2).
After Wheeler struck out Stephenson on his 100th pitch to end the eighth, J.T. Realmuto singled with one out. Stott followed with his sixth homer of the season, turning on a center-cut fastball by Santillan.
According to Baseball-Reference and veteran stat man Bob Vetrone Jr., Wheeler became only the third Phillies pitcher since 1901 to allow a home run as his only baserunner while pitching eight-plus innings. He joined Robin Roberts on May 13, 1954, and Curt Schilling on Sept. 9, 1992.
Reds: Cincinnati returns home Monday night to begin a four-game set against Miami. RHP Brady Singer (7-6, 4.36) will get the start for the Reds. Miami will start RHP Janson Junk (2-1, 3.62).
Phillies: Begin a week-long California trip Monday night in San Francisco. LHP Cristopher Sanchez (7-2, 2.68 ERA) will start.
