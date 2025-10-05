Yesavage leaves Game 2 of ALDS, sets Jays postseason record by fanning 11 in 5 1/3 no-hit innings

TORONTO — Toronto rookie Trey Yesavage was removed from Game 2 of the ALDS after setting a Blue Jays postseason record by striking out 11 batters in 5 1/3 no-hit innings.

Left-hander Justin Bruihl came on to face Trent Grisham after Yesavage threw 78 pitches, 48 for strikes. Toronto led 12-0 when he left thanks to four home runs, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s grand slam.

Bruihl retired Grisham on a grounder before Aaron Judge reached on an infield single for New York's first hit.

Yesvage was selected by Toronto with the No. 20 pick last year in the amateur draft. The 22-year-old right-hander rose through four minor league levels this season before joining the Blue Jays and going 1-0 in three September starts.

Known for his elite split-finger fastball, Yesavage set a Blue Jays record by striking out nine Rays batters in his Sept. 15 debut.

Eight of Yesavage’s 11 strikeouts Sunday came on his splitter. The other three came on fastballs that reached 96 mph.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the challenge ahead before Game 2 got underway, noting thay Yesage had “kind of rifled through (Toronto’s) system this year.”

“He looks tough,” Boone said. “He looks good. He’s obviously had some success here to start out his big league career. Kind of a unique delivery, real over the top, downhill, obviously a very good split-fingered. Typically tough on lefties, and obviously we run a lot of those out there.”

Toronto thumped the Yankees 10-1 on Saturday in Game 1.

