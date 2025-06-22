Yarbrough goes on injured list in another hit to Yankees pitching, Winans to make New York debut

NEW YORK — (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough was put on the 15-day injured list with a strained right oblique in another blow to the Yankees rotation, and rookie Allan Winans will make his New York debut on Monday night at Cincinnati after going 7-0 with an 0.90 ERA at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Yarbrough, a 33-year-old right-hander who joined the rotation in May, is 3-1 with a 3.90 ERA in eight starts and eight relief appearances. He last pitched on Wednesday, getting a no-decision in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

“Something that’s been kind of coming on a little bit in his second-to-last start and then a little more sore towards the end of this last start,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday. “After his last start was pretty sore the next day and then before he was getting ready to throw his side the other day felt like couldn’t quite do it.”

Boone said a scan indicated a low-grade strain. New York made the IL placement retroactive to Friday and recalled left-hander Jayvien Sandridge from the RailRiders.

New York already was missing ace Gerrit Cole (Tommy John surgery), AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil (lat strain) and Marcus Stroman (left knee inflammation).

Winans will become the Yankees' eighth starting pitcher this season, matching their 2024 total.

A 29-year-old right-hander originally selected by the New York Mets in the 17th round of the 2018 amateur draft, Winans made his big league debut with Atlanta in July 2023 and was 1-4 with a 7.20 ERA in eight starts over two seasons. The Yankees claimed him off waivers on Jan. 23.

Winans' fastball has averaged 90 mph this season. In a 4-3 win at Louisville on Tuesday, he threw 23 sinkers, 19 changeups, 18 sliders, 10 fastballs and seven curveballs.

“He’s been tremendous. To be this deep in the season as a starting pitcher, have sub-1 (ERA), it’s been really, really excellent," Boone said. "So, hopefully, he brings some of that up here with us tomorrow.”

Stroman last pitched for the Yankees on April 11 and is to make a third minor league rehab start on Tuesday.

“Hopefully around 70 pitches or so and then be in the mix,” Boone said.

