Yankees rally past Mariners 6-5 in 10 innings after going hitless against Bryan Woo until the 8th

NEW YORK — (AP) — Anthony Volpe scored the winning run with an acrobatic slide on Aaron Judge's shallow sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees rallied past Seattle 6-5 on Thursday night after Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo took a no-hitter into the eighth.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled leading off the eighth for New York's first hit. Woo quickly allowed another single and was lifted after Austin Wells' sacrifice fly shaved Seattle's lead to 5-1.

Pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton made it 5-3 with a two-run homer off Matt Brash, and the Yankees were down to their final strike before tying it on Wells' two-run single off All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz in the ninth.

It was the sixth blown save for Muñoz in 27 chances this season, and the first win for the Yankees when trailing by at least five runs in the eighth inning or later since beating Texas on June 29, 2016.

New York completed a three-game sweep in a series between American League playoff contenders and won its fourth straight following its second six-game skid since mid-June.

