Yankees agree to acquire All-Star closer David Bednar from Pirates for 3 prospects, AP source says

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Looking to fortify their bullpen for the stretch run, the New York Yankees agreed to acquire two-time All-Star closer David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates a few hours ahead of baseball's trade deadline Thursday.

New York was set to send catcher/first base prospect Rafael Flores, catcher Edgleen Perez and outfielder Brian Sanchez to the Pirates in exchange for Bednar, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a review of medical information and had not been announced.

The Yankees had been seeking more late-inning options for their bullpen, which entered Thursday with a 4.24 ERA — including a 6.27 mark in July.

