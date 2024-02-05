Wyndham Clark declared Pebble Beach winner when final round wiped out by weather

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — Wyndham Clark was declared the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday evening when the PGA Tour canceled the final round because of wicked weather conditions that would linger into the next day and cause safety concerns.

Clark's final stroke was to tap in for birdie Saturday, giving him a course record 12-under 60 and a one-shot lead over Ludvig Aberg.

He never had to hit another shot.

Overnight rain saturated Pebble Beach, and raging wind that followed led the PGA Tour to postpone the final round with hopes of playing on Monday.

The tour said the storm known as an "atmospheric river" was to linger into Monday morning, and while conditions were expected to improve, Monterey County emergency officials had urged residents to stay at home.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all constituents, there will be no play on Monday,” the PGA Tour said in declaring the tournament 54 holes and Clark the winner.

Clark picked up his third win in the last nine months, all of them big with a $3.6 million payoff. He also won the Wells Fargo Championship and his first major at the U.S. Open last year at Los Angeles Country Club.

