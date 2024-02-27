Wright State’s Brandon Noel earns Horizon League weekly honor

INDIANAPOLIS/DAYTON — Wright State forward Brandon Noel has been named Horizon League Player of the Week for his play in the team’s two road wins last week.

He scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds at Detroit Mercy and had a double-double in Sunday’s win at Oakland. Noel finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds.

For the week, he averaged 20.5 points and 12.5 rebounds, shooting 58% from the field, and a perfect 10-10 from the foul line.

Noel has scored in double figures 23 times this season, including the last eight games.

This also includes 16 of 18 Horizon League games.

The Raiders return home to conclude the regular season at the Nutter Center this week.

They host Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday night and will play North Kentucky on Saturday night.

Both games are at 7 p.m.

