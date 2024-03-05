Wright State women’s, men’s basketball players earn Horizon League honors

DAYTON — Members of both the Wright State men’s and women’s basketball teams earned Horizon League honors.

The league office made the announcements on Monday.

Graduate guard Alexis Hutchison has been named a Horizon League first-team selection.

She has started all 31 regular season games for the Raiders this season and is averaging a league-high over 19 points a game.

The women’s team is 17-14 and the No. 4 seed in this year’s Horizon League Championship. Their first game will be Thursday in the quarterfinals when the host No. 5 seed Milwaukee at the Nutter Center at 5:30 p.m.

Three members of the men’s basketball team also earned Horizon League honors.

Trey Calvin was named to the first team while Brandon Noel earned second honors and Tanner Holden got picked to the third team.

Calvin reached the 2,000-point milestone this season and the is currently No. 2 all-time leading scorer in Wright State history.

Noel’s second team selection comes off his Freshman of the Year season from a year ago. He is averaging more than 14 points a game and eight rebounds per game.

Holden caps his career with a third-team honor to go with his two first-team Horizon League awards and all-freshman recognition. He enters the postseason averaging more than 16 points per game and over six rebounds per game, both Top 10 in the Horizon League.

The men’s team has an 18-13 record and is also a No. 4 seed in this year’s Horizon League Championship.

Their first game will be Thursday night when they host Northern Kentucky at the Nutter Center. It is a rematch of Saturday’s regular-season finale where the Raiders won, 94-88.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. between WSU and NKU on Thursday.

