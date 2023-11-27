Wright State volleyball to meet Louisville to begin NCAA Tournament play

DAYTON — The Wright State University volleyball team will begin play in the NCAA Tournament Thursday night.

The Raiders will play Louisville on Thursday night, Nov. 30, inside the KFC Yum! Center in the First Round of the NCAA Championship.

The winner advances to play the Auburn-Western Michigan winner in the second round on Friday, December 1.

WSU and Louisville met back on August 27 in the season’s opening weekend. The Raiders took one set in a four-set loss to the Cardinals.

This will be Wright State’s fourth NCAA Volleyball tournament appearance in the last five years.

Thursday’s match begins at 7 p.m.

The Raiders enter the postseason with a 21-10 record and on a nine-match winning streak.

