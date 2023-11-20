Sports

Wright State volleyball captures 2nd straight Horizon League title

By WHIO Staff

Wright State Volleyball wins Horizon League championship Photo contributed to Wright State University

DAYTON — The Wright State volleyball is returning to the NCAA championship after winning its second-straight Horizon League Championship Sunday afternoon.

They swept Green Bay in the tournament final (25-14, 25-16, and 25-18) at McLin Gymnasium.

The Raiders have won three of the last four Horizon League tournament titles as well as the last four regular season championships since 2019.

Fifth-year senior Katie Meyer was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after passing out 63 assists in WSU’s two wins over the weekend.

Wright State will find out who their next opponent is when the bracket is announced for the NCAA Tournament on November 26 at 6 p.m.

