Wright State scores over 100 points in road win at Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE — Five players scored in double figures for the Wright State Raiders in a 106-98 win Saturday afternoon at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Tanner Holden finished with a game-high 26 points on 10-13 shooting. He also had six assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

The Raiders shot 66% from the field.

Alex Huibregse added a season-high 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out six assists. Trey Calvin scored 10 of his 18 points in the first half while Andrew Welage had 15. Brandon Noel scored 13 points.

WSU never trailed and built their biggest lead to 23 points, 85-62, at the 8:34 mark.

Wright State improves its overall record to 8-8, including 3-2 in the Horizon League.

The Raiders’ next game will be Wednesday night, Jan. 10, when they play at Robert Morris at 7 p.m. in Moon Township, PA.

