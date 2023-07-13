Wright State playing in Florida basketball tournament for 2nd time in 5 years

DAYTON — The Wright State men’s basketball will be playing in Florida during the Thanksgiving holiday for the second time in five years.

The Raiders will play three games in the Gulf Coast Showcase, November 20-22, at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida, the athletic department announced Wednesday.

This will be WSU’s second visit to the Gulf Coast Showcase in the last five years after playing in 2019-20. They won two of three games.

Wright State will play Louisiana on November 20 at 5 p.m. and have two games on November 21 and 22.

The rest of the first-round matchups include Iona-Highpoint (11 a.m.), Long Beach State-Illinois State (1:30 p.m.), and Hofstra-Buffalo (7:30 p.m.)

Trey Calvin and Tanner Holden are the only remaining players on the Wright State roster from the team’s 2019 visit.

