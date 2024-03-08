Wright State men’s basketball season ends with OT loss in Horizon League quarterfinals

The Wright State Raiders men’s basketball season came to an end Thursday night losing in overtime to Northern Kentucky, 99-97, in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Horizon League Championship at the Nutter Center.

Tanner Holden was one of five WSU players in double figures with 24 points. Alex Huibregtse and Trey Calvin each added 20. A.J. Braun scored 18 points while Brandon Noel scored 10.

Marques Warrick led the Norse with a game-high 35 points.

The Raiders jumped out to a 17-2 lead with 15:15 in the first half. However, NKU kept chipping into it and cut it to 40-33 at halftime.

WSU led by as much as nine points early in the second half, 46-37, after a layup by A.J. Braun with 18:17 remaining.

But the Norse would not go away and tied the game at 71-71 on Marques Warrick’s three-pointer with 6:47 remaining.

The Raiders led 89-86 in the final seconds and fouled Trey Robinson with four seconds left. He made the first and missed the second intentionally. Northern Kentucky grabbed the miss and Randall Pettus II scored to tie it at 89-89 and force overtime.

NKU led by as much as five points, including 99-94 with 23 seconds left. Tanner Holden’s trey cut it to 99-97 with 11 seconds left. Pettus was fouled with eight seconds remaining and missed both foul shots.

Holden grabbed the miss and got it to Huibregtse, but his three-point attempt hit the front iron and bounced off as time expired.

Wright State ends the season with an 18-14 record. Trey Calvin and Tanner Holden end their Raider careers as the No. 2 and 3 scorers in program history. Calvin finished with 2,139 points while Holden had 2,100 points, including 2,003 as a Raider.

The Wright State women’s basketball team advanced to the semifinals by beating Milwaukee, 70-60, earlier Thursday afternoon.

Their next game will be Monday afternoon at noon at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

