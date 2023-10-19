Wright State men’s basketball picked to finish 3rd in Horizon League preseason poll

FAIRBORN — The Wright State men’s basketball team was selected to finish third in the Horizon League ahead of the upcoming season.

Northern Kentucky was picked to finish in first place.

Milwaukee finished in second just ahead of the Raiders in the league’s preseason poll.

Wright State guard Trey Calvin was selected as the Horizon League’s preseason Player of the Year as well as a spot on the first team.

His 250 made field goals and 508 attempted field goals both ranked inside the Top 25 nationally last season.

Tanner Holden and Brandon Noel each earned second-team preseason honors.

Wright State begins the 2023-24 season on Nov. 10 at Colorado State.

