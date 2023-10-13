Wright State basketball player eligible this season after receiving waiver from NCAA

DAYTON — A Wright State men’s basketball player is eligible for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The NCAA granted a waiver to Tanner Holden after he transferred from Ohio State and graduated from Wright State in July.

He will be allowed to compete immediately for the Raiders this season.

Holden announced back in May he was returning to Wright State after transferring to Ohio State following the 2021-22 season.

The Raiders open the season on November 10 at Colorado State.

