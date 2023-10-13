Sports

Wright State basketball player eligible this season after receiving waiver from NCAA

By WHIO Staff

Bryant v Wright State DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 16: Tanner Holden #2 of the Wright State Raiders celebrates after defeating the Bryant University Bulldogs 93-82 during the First Four game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 16, 2022 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

DAYTON — A Wright State men’s basketball player is eligible for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tanner Holden returning to Wright State after 1 year at Ohio State

The NCAA granted a waiver to Tanner Holden after he transferred from Ohio State and graduated from Wright State in July.

He will be allowed to compete immediately for the Raiders this season.

Holden announced back in May he was returning to Wright State after transferring to Ohio State following the 2021-22 season.

The Raiders open the season on November 10 at Colorado State.

