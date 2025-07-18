WNBA players say league’s proposal for new CBA falls short after All-Star bargaining meeting

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Backed by what they said was their largest attendance ever for collective bargaining negotiations, WNBA players met with the league Thursday with the sides far apart in discussions for a new deal.

All-Stars Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese were among about 40 players, most wearing business suits, who took part in the first face-to-face meeting featuring players since December.

Terri Carmichael Jackson, the executive director of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, wouldn't say there was progress after the meeting that lasted a couple hours, and the union put out a statement later indicating that much of it is needed.

“The WNBA’s response to our proposals fails to address the priorities we’ve voiced from the day we opted out: a transformational CBA that delivers our rightful share of the business that we’ve built, improves working conditions, and ensures the success we create lifts both today’s players and the generations that follow,” the union said.

Players opted out of the current CBA last October and are seeking a better revenue sharing model, increased salaries, improved benefits, and a softer salary cap.

The sides are far apart in preliminary discussions and agreed to another meeting.

“I don’t know that I’m going to say progress, but we had spirited conversation,” Jackson said.

If a deal isn’t done by the end of October, some players, including Napheesa Collier and Reese, have mentioned the potential of a walkout, which could present some immediate problems. The league has two new teams in Portland and Toronto starting next season and the expansion draft has typically been in December. Free agency usually starts in January.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told The Associated Press after the meeting that both sides are in listening mode.

“We’re going back and forth on issues,” she said. “We know what’s important to the players. We know what’s important to the owners and we're striking the right balance.”

The league has never lost a game to a work stoppage since it started in 1997. Jackson said the sides would eventually get to a new deal, even if they may not have gotten any closer to it Thursday.

“I think we’re on track to get back to meeting, and to engaging in conversations that will lead us to a CBA,” she said.

Jackson was particularly impressed by the number of young stars such as Clark who have helped spark unprecedented growth across nearly every business metric from attendance and viewership.

There’s also the new $2.2 billion media rights deal that will start next season and the league plans to expand to 18 teams by 2030, with each of the three new teams paying $250 million expansion fee.

“This business is booming – media rights, ratings, revenue, team valuations, expansion fees, attendance, and ticket sales – are all up in historic fashion,” the union statement said. “But short-changing the working women who make this business possible stalls growth. The only thing more unsustainable than the current system is pretending it can go on forever.”

Players sent the league an initial proposal in February that the league finally responded to last month. But both sides said they are still confident a deal can be reached

“I think we have plenty of time,” Jackson said.

