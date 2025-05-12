With offseason work mostly complete, here are some of the most improved teams in the NFL

Spring is the time of optimism in the NFL with most teams hopeful that the moves made this offseason will lead to success in the fall.

Since the start of the league year in March, teams have doled out billions of dollars in free agent contracts, drafted 257 players and made scores of trades to upgrade their rosters.

Winning the offseason doesn't guarantee wins in the real season with countless examples of aggressive teams in March and April falling flat in September and October.

But it does provide hope to fans hopeful that their teams can have a turnaround like the one that carried Washington from last place in 2023 to the NFC title game a year later or have added the ingredients to get over the hurdle and win it all like Philadelphia last season.

With most of the major work by teams this offseason mostly complete — outside of a potential Aaron Rodgers signing in Pittsburgh — here are some of the teams that made the biggest improvements headed into the 2025 season.

Chicago Bears

Chicago was one of the offseason winners last season only to struggle in the regular season as quarterback Caleb Williams struggled at times as a rookie and the defense struggled to close out games, leading to the midseason firing of coach Matt Eberflus.

The Bears were busy again this offseason and might have made the necessary changes to get the most out of Williams. They hired the most sought after coach on the market in bringing in Ben Johnson after a successful run as offensive coordinator in Detroit.

That should help Williams as should the additions of Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson on the interior of the offensive line. Williams also has two new key playmakers in draft picks Colston Loveland at tight end and Luther Burden III at receiver.

Chicago also fortified the defensive front for new coordinator Dennis Allen, adding Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency and drafting Shemar Turner in the second round.

New England Patriots

Jerod Mayo struggled in his first season as head coach in New England in place of the legendary Bill Belichick, leading the move to hire an established coach in his place with Mike Vrabel taking over the Patriots.

Vrabel made the playoffs three times in six seasons as head coach in Tennessee and should have a big impact on the culture and a defense that added key free agents Milton Williams, Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis and Harold Landry.

But the key to success in 2025 will be the additions made on offense to support second-year QB Drake Maye. Maye showed positive flashes last season despite having one of the worst supporting casts in the league.

The situation is much better this season with the offensive line getting a big upgrade thanks to No. 4 overall pick Will Campbell at left tackle, along with veteran center Garrett Bradbury and right tackle Morgan Moses.

Free agent receivers Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins, along with rookie Kyle Williams, give Maye more legitimate options on the outside and second-round running back TreVeyon Henderson should make a big impact as both a runner and in the passing game.

Las Vegas Raiders

Perhaps no team made a bigger leap at the key spots of head coach and quarterback like the Raiders. Proven winner Pete Carroll was hired to replace Antonio Pierce. Carroll added his old quarterback from Seattle with a trade for Geno Smith, who provides a major upgrade over Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell.

The offense under new coordinator Chip Kelly should be potent thanks to the drafting of electric running back Ashton Jeanty to team with last season's rookie sensation Brock Bowers.

Competing for a playoff spot in the loaded AFC West could be tough, but the Raiders should win considerably more games than the four they had last season.

Arizona Cardinals

Coach Jonathan Gannon has done a good job his first two seasons in Arizona of making the best out of a thin defensive roster. The Cardinals could make a big jump in his third season thanks to several key additions this offseason.

It started in free agency when Arizona signed edge rusher Josh Sweat and interior defenders Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson. But the biggest additions might have come in the draft with the Cardinals getting high-upside defensive tackle Walter Nolen in the first round and cornerback Will Johnson in the second after he fell because of injury concerns.

Later picks such as defensive lineman Jordan Burch, linebacker Cody Simon and cornerback Denzel Burke also could make impacts as rookies.

The offense must hope for internal improvement from last year's first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. and quarterback Kyler Murray.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos were a surprise team in 2024 by making the playoffs behind rookie quarterback Bo Nix. They might be better positioned this season thanks to some key moves this offseason.

An already strong secondary got better with the signing of former All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga and the addition of versatile first-round pick Jahdae Barron. Denver also signed former San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who could make a big impact if he can stay healthy after missing almost all of last season.

The offense added a legitimate receiving threat at tight end with free agent addition Evan Engram and a potential big-play back in second-round pick RJ Harvey, leaving almost no notable holes on the roster.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.