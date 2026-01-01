Wembanyama's MRI shows no ligament damage in hyperextended knee; All-Star to miss Spurs-Pacers game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs say an MRI showed center Victor Wembanyama sustained no ligament damage in his injured left knee, and their All-Star center will not play Friday in Indiana.

The Spurs said Thursday that Wembanyama’s status is day-to-day. He did not travel with the team to face the NBA-worst Pacers (6-28), and instead will rehabilitate the injury in San Antonio.

Wembanyama hyperextended his left knee with just under 11 minutes remaining in San Antonio's 134-132 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Wembanyama said he felt fine after the game and expected to play Friday against the Pacers, but said San Antonio's medical staff could decide otherwise depending on tests.

“It’s a good thing it was just a hyperextension,” Wembanyama said. “It should be minimal, whatever this thing is.”

Wembanyama was injured while leaping to gather an offensive rebound over Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns with 10:32 left in the rematch of the NBA Cup final. Wembanyama lost possession when he landed. Replays showed there was no contact with a defender, but Wembanyama’s left foot slid forward.

Wembanyama remained on the court while New York went on offense. Spurs forward Kelly Olynyk intentionally committed a foul so the Spurs could check on Wembanyama. Spurs guards Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox helped Wembanyama get up before he hobbled straight to the locker room unassisted.

Wembanyama was heard yelling “I’ll be back!” several times to the fans as he ran through the tunnel toward the locker room while emphatically throwing his hands down.

Wembanyama returned to San Antonio's bench with 1:22 remaining in the game without a limp and watched as the Spurs rallied to beat the Knicks.

Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points and 11.7 rebounds for the Southwest Division-leading Spurs (24-9).

