Warriors star Stephen Curry reaches 25,000 career points

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Stephen Curry became the 26th player in NBA history to score 25,000 career points, reaching the milestone during the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors' 115-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

“BOOM! BOOM! BOOM!” Curry yelled while running back through the hallway to the locker room following a quick return to the court postgame.

And that was actually a tribute to teammate Draymond Green, who loves to yell “boom” after making a 3-pointer and hit the go-ahead 3 with 35 seconds left. Green secured the game ball for Curry.

Curry, who turns 37 next Friday, surpassed 25,000 with a 3-pointer at the 8:32 mark of the third quarter then received a warm ovation when recognized during a timeout with 5:42 to go.

He finished with 32 points — pushing his total to 25,017 — on 8-for-22 shooting and converted all 12 of his free throws.

His next remarkable task is becoming the first player in the league to make 4,000 3-pointers. Curry made four Saturday and needs seven more.

“It's crazy, crazy,” coach Steve Kerr said. “It feels like 25,000 3s actually. It's dynamite. Just night after night, and tonight was obviously not a great shooting night for him. But I loved that he played through fatigue and a physical defense and got to the line 12 times. He was brilliant on a night when his shot really wasn't there, he was still brilliant. That's the mark of a great player.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.