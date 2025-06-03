Wake Forest baseball coach apologizes for apparent homophobic slur at NCAA regional vs. Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Wake Forest and baseball coach Tom Walter apologized on Tuesday for what appeared to be a homophobic slur caught by television cameras during an NCAA regional game against Tennessee.

“I am very sorry for my outburst in frustration last night and I recognize the hurt and disappointment it has caused,” Walter said in a statement issued by the school. “I own the consequences and I apologize to the University of Tennessee, to Wake Forest University, and the SEC & ACC.”

Walter said he has watched the video and doesn’t remember the specific moment but acknowledged “that language doesn’t reflect my values or the standards of this program.”

Wake Forest athletic director John Currie said he was “surprised and deeply disappointed” and said he spoke with Walter after the game and again Tuesday morning.

“I feel badly for those most hurt by such words,” Currie said. “This incident … is completely out of character for him and does not meet the standards of Wake Forest Athletics, Wake Forest University or the Atlantic Coast Conference.”

Tennessee beat Wake Forest 11-5 on Monday night to win the Knoxville Regional and earn a best-of-three super regional matchup with Arkansas for a chance to advance to the College World Series.

An Atlantic Coast Conference spokeswoman did not immediate respond to an email seeking comment.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.