Venus Williams will compete in women's doubles at the US Open with 2021 finalist Leylah Fernandez

NEW YORK — (AP) — Venus Williams will compete in women’s doubles at the U.S. Open after receiving a wild-card entry with 2021 singles runner-up Leylah Fernandez on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old Williams is entered in her first Grand Slam tournament in two years after making a comeback to pro tennis last month following 16 months away from the tour.

She competed in mixed doubles last week, then in singles on Monday night.

