Venus Williams will compete in women's doubles at the US Open with 2021 finalist Leylah Fernandez

By HOWARD FENDRICH
US Open Tennis Venus Williams, of the United States, reacts against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)
NEW YORK — (AP) — Venus Williams will compete in women’s doubles at the U.S. Open after receiving a wild-card entry with 2021 singles runner-up Leylah Fernandez on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old Williams is entered in her first Grand Slam tournament in two years after making a comeback to pro tennis last month following 16 months away from the tour.

She competed in mixed doubles last week, then in singles on Monday night.

