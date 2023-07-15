U.S. Women’s Soccer to play September exhibition in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The United States Women’s Soccer Team will play its first match following this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Cincinnati.

USWNT will play South Africa on September 21 in an international friendly competition at TQL Stadium, FC Cincinnati announced Friday.

“We are thrilled to again host the U.S. Women’s National Team at TQL Stadium,” said Jeff Berding, FC Cincinnati Co-CEO. “It will be a fun evening this September to showcase our award-winning stadium and incredible sports vibe in Cincinnati.”

The Queen City will welcome two members of the USWNT from the World Cup, Rose Lavelle and Aubrey Kingsbury.

Cincinnati last hosted both the US Women’s and Men’s Soccer teams in 2021.

The U.S. Women’s team beat Paraguay, 8-0 while the Men’s team won, 2-0, in a World Cup qualifying match.

Presales for tickets will begin Wednesday, July 19, with the public sale beginning on Tuesday, July 25.

Both the US and South Africa will be playing in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand starting on July 20.

