US routs Canada in Para ice hockey final to complete historic clean sweep in Olympics, Paralympics

MILAN — Three weeks after the United States beat Canada in the Olympic hockey finals, the Americans overcame their neighbors again to win Paralympic gold and complete the three-peat at Milan Cortina.

Jack Wallace scored a hat trick to help the U.S. beat Canada 6-2 in Sunday’s Para ice hockey final and become the first nation to sweep the hockey tournaments at the Olympics and Paralympics.

There is currently no women’s division at the Paralympics as it is classified as an open-gender sport.

It was remarkably a fifth straight Paralympic title for the U.S. and captain Josh Pauls.

While the Olympics saw the U.S. men's team win gold for the first time since the "Miracle on Ice" in 1980, it's a very different story at the Paralympics.

The U.S. has now won six of the past seven editions of the Winter Paralympics. It was a third straight loss in the final for Canada, which won its only para ice hockey gold on Italian ice, in Turin in 2006.

Earlier, China claimed a second successive bronze medal as it fought back from conceding two goals in the opening three minutes to beat Czech Republic 3-2.

Sunday's final set a new record attendance for the sport at a major tournament as 10,755 fans filled the near-capacity stands.

The mark had been set in the opening match of the tournament with the preliminary round game between the U.S. and host nation Italy drawing 8,992 spectators.

___

AP Winter Paralympics: https://apnews.com/hub/paralympic-games

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.