Sinner to face Fritz for ATP Finals trophy in another rematch of US Open final

TURIN, Italy — (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner is going to face a very familiar opponent for the trophy at the ATP Finals.

Sinner beat Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday to set up another match with Taylor Fritz — the player he beat in the U.S. Open final two months ago and again in the group stage here on Tuesday. Both times, Sinner won in straight sets.

Earlier, Fritz beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3) as he attempts to become the first American to win the elite eight-man tournament since Pete Sampras, who defeated Andre Agassi in 1999.

Sinner is playing at home for the first time since it was announced before his U.S. Open title that he tested positive in two separate drug tests this year.

A decision to clear Sinner of wrongdoing was appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in September and a final ruling in the case is expected next year.

Last year, Sinner lost the final to Novak Djokovic, who withdrew injured this year.

