Dayton’s DaRon Holmes named finalist for top power forward in country

DAYTON — University of Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II continues to earn national recognition.

The 6-10 junior from Goodyear, Arizona has been named one of five finalists for the 2024 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year.

Holmes is the second Dayton played named a Malone finalist. Obi Toppin was the first and won the award after the 2019-20 season.

The other finalists are Kyle Filipowski (Duke), Enrique Freeman (Akron), Jaedon Lee (San Diego State), and Great Osobor (Utah State).

Holmes leads the Atlantic 10 in scoring at 20.1 points per game and is the team’s leading rebounder at 8.1 per game.

Fan voting starts today.

The Flyers conclude the regular season tonight by hosting VCU at 7 p.m. at the UD Arena.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

