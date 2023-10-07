Dayton football commits 2 red zone turnovers in road loss at Morehead State

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers committed two of their five turnovers inside the red zone Saturday afternoon in a 31-7 loss at the Morehead State Eagles in Morehead, Kentucky.

UD falls to 2-4 overall, and 0-3 in the Pioneer Football League.

The Eagles took a 7-0 lead on a 53-yard touchdown pass by Carter Cravens to Trevon Kleint to take a 7-0 lead. The Flyers responded with an 11-play, 71-yard drive, that was capped off by a six-yard touchdown run by Luke Hansen to tie the game at 7-7.

Morehead State fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Dayton recovered. UD drove the Eagles’ four-yard line but fumbled and the Morehead defense recovered to keep the game tied.

The Eagles reclaimed the lead, 14-7, on a 26-yard touchdown catch by Ryan Upp. The Flyers drove to Morehead State’s five-yard line but was intercepted on first and goal and the Eagles ran out the clock to end the first half with a 14-7 halftime lead.

Morehead State scored 10 third-quarter points on James Louis’ 23-yard touchdown run and Thomas Schwartz’s 25-yard field goal put them ahead, 24-7.

Dayton fumbled to start the fourth quarter and it led to a two-yard touchdown by Cravens to cap the scoring.

The Flyers will look to get back on track on Saturday, October 14, when they host Presbyterian at Welcome Stadium.

Pregame coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on WHIO Radio and kickoff is at 1 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

