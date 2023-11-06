Dayton defender earns PFL weekly honor after solid performance Saturday

DAYTON — University of Dayton linebacker Aiden McKinley has been named the Pioneer Football League’s co-Defensive Player of the Week.

He was in on a game-high 15 tackles, including nine solo, as UD lost at Valparaiso, 21-7, on Saturday afternoon.

McKinley also had 5.5 tackles for loss, the most in the PFL this year and third-most in FCS football his season.

He also forced a fumble and was assisted on a sack.

McKinley shared the weekly award with San Diego cornerback Zamir Wallace.

He leads the Flyers with 72 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two fumbles recovered.

Dayton will look to snap a six-game losing streak on Saturday when they host Marist at Welcome Stadium.

It will also be Senior Day and kickoff is at 1 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

