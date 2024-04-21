United escapes with shootout win after blowing three-goal lead against Coventry in FA Cup semifinal

LONDON — (AP) — Second-tier Coventry nearly pulled off one of the most unexpected comebacks in FA Cup history by rallying from three goals down against Manchester United in Sunday's semifinal only to endure another gut-wrenching penalty shootout loss at Wembley.

Rasmus Hojlund scored the decisive penalty kick to save United from another embarrassing collapse after Callum O'Hare and Ben Sheaf had missed their spot kicks for Coventry.

It was another heartbreaking ending at Wembley for Coventry, which also lost on penalties to Luton in last year’s Championship playoff final to miss out on promotion to the Premier League.

United's narrow escape sets up another Manchester derby in the final against Manchester City, which beat Chelsea on Saturday.

But it should never have been this close.

Bruno Fernandes had put United 3-0 ahead in the 58th minute, but Coventry rallied in the last 20 minutes with goals from Ellis Simms and O’Hare before Haji Wright equalized in injury time from the penalty spot. ___

