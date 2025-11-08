Union Berlin ends Bayern Munich's record 16-game winning streak with 2-2 draw in Bundesliga

BERLIN — Bayern Munich has finally failed to win a game.

Dutch defender Danilho Doekhi struck twice for Union Berlin to hold the Bavarian powerhouse 2-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, ending Bayern’s record 16-game winning streak in all competitions to start the season.

“I've been saying all week that we knew it was going to be a fight today,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said.

It could have been worse for his team, but Harry Kane scored in stoppage time to avert a defeat.

“We won a point today. At Bayern you always lose two points when you don't win, but still, the 92nd minute (equalizer), the mentality, (and) Leipzig lost,” Kompany said of Bayern's closest challenger. “So it keeps going, and this record – the only thing that matters for me is that we showed we can win 16 games in a row. Why can't we try it again?”

The result meant Bayern fell one game short of matching its Bundesliga-record 10-game winning start to the league from 2015.

Kompany made just one change to the team that defeated European champion Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Leon Goretzka starting in place of Aleksandar Pavlović.

Ilyas Ansah thought he had opened the scoring for Union on his 21st birthday, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR check for offside.

Union continued to dominate and deservedly went ahead in the 27th when Janik Haberer surprised the Bayern defense with a low corner and Doekhi swept the ball past Manuel Neuer.

But Luis Díaz leveled in the 38th after a slide and turn to keep the ball in play and then surging past Haberer before firing past Frederik Rönnow from a seemingly impossible angle.

Union remained competitive after the break, frustrating Bayern’s stars before Doekhi struck for the home team in the 83rd minute.

Doekhi stopped Kane’s attempted headed clearance with his thigh, then prodded the ball past Neuer to set off wild celebrations around Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

Kane atoned with the late equalizer.

Dortmund draws

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time for Hamburger SV to hold Borussia Dortmund 1-1.

Carney Chukwuemeka scored midway through the second half for Dortmund, which had struggled against the promoted team.

Leipzig loses

Hoffenheim defeated Leipzig 3-1 to end Ole Werner's team's eight-game unbeaten run. Leipzig hadn't lost since a 6-0 rout in Munich on the opening day.

Bayer Leverkusen routed Heidenheim 6-0 with five of those goals in the first half.

Borussia Mönchengladbach faced Cologne for the Rhine derby later.

