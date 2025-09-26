Umpires take away Tyler Gilbert’s glove after White Sox reliever gets checked for sticky stuff

NEW YORK — (AP) — Tyler Gilbert's glove was taken away by umpires who found it too sticky when the Chicago White Sox reliever entered Thursday night's game against the New York Yankees.

With the White Sox leading 3-1 in the fifth inning, Gilbert was summoned from the bullpen to replace starter Davis Martin at Yankee Stadium.

Second base umpire Phil Cuzzi performed a routine inspection for illegal substances before Gilbert reached the pitcher's mound. Crew chief Dan Bellino, working at third, also took a look and decided something wasn't right.

"I've been using that glove all year. It's got a buildup of sweat and rosin. It's on the palm area. And Phil thought it was something else," Gilbert told reporters following his team's 5-3 loss. "I don't really know what the next step is. If they do lab results, they will just realize it was sweat and rosin buildup. Other than that, that's all."

Bellino spoke with Chicago manager Will Venable and plate umpire Clint Vondrak on the field, and Gilbert's glove was confiscated. Venable brought out a different glove for Gilbert to use, and the left-hander was allowed to remain in the game.

“I think there was just a little bit of rosin and sweat buildup in the palm of his glove that was just a little too sticky for Dan,” Venable said. “He didn’t, you know, suspect any bad intent on Gilbert’s part. ... It was just a little too sticky, so he asked for him to get a new glove, and that was pretty much it.”

Gilbert walked Ben Rice to load the bases and gave up a three-run double on a sharp grounder by Giancarlo Stanton that put the Yankees ahead 4-3.

That was the only hit Gilbert allowed, but the 31-year-old reliever walked three batters in 1 2/3 innings and ended up taking the loss.

A few years ago, Major League Baseball cracked down on the use of illegal sticky substances by pitchers to improve their grips on the ball.

Since then, several pitchers have been ejected from games and suspended for breaking the rule. Gilbert, however, was permitted to pitch.

“I had to bring in another glove. I’ve been using that one all year and haven’t had any issues with it. It is what it is,” Gilbert said. “I’ve never used that (other) one in a game. I don’t know what the next step is, but we’ll find out. It was just sweat and rosin. Hopefully, I can get that back as soon as I can.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.