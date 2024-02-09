UCLA's Chip Kelly steps down after six seasons as head coach as Bruins prepare for move to Big Ten

UCLA coach Chip Kelly stepped down Friday after six seasons leading the Bruins, leaving the school with a vacancy at the top just as programs are starting to gear up for spring practices.

"Earlier this morning, Coach Chip Kelly informed me of his decision to depart UCLA," Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond said. “I want to sincerely thank Chip for his service to UCLA football and our student-athletes across the past six seasons and wish the best to him and Jill moving forward.”

Multiple media outlets reported that Kelly was heading to Ohio State to become offensive coordinator. The Buckeyes declined comment.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day hired former Texans coach Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator last month, but O'Brien is now heading to Boston College to become the Eagles head coach.

Kelly had a 35-34 record in with the Bruins, but the program was showing signs of stagnating ahead of a move to the Big Ten from the Pac-12 next season. There was speculation late in the 2023 season UCLA might move on from Kelly, but the school stood pat after an 8-5 season.

Instead, it was Kelly who started looking for other options. He interviewed for multiple NFL offensive coordinator positions and then Ohio State emerged as a potential landing spot. Day played quarterback for Kelly when he was offensive coordinator at New Hampshire.

___

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy in Los Angeles contributed.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.