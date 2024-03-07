Two-time defending champion Aces become the 1st WNBA team to sell out allotted season tickets

HENDERSON, Nev. — (AP) — The two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces became the first WNBA team to sell out its allotted season tickets, the club said Thursday.

Las Vegas, which sold out its approximately 8,600 season tickets, led the league in attendance last season with 9,551 fans per game and had nine sellouts. Most games were at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Aces played twice at the much larger T-Mobile Arena where they drew more than 12,000 fans for both games.

Single-game tickets for most games will go on sale in late April. There also will be single tickets available later this month for the Aces' game at T-Mobile on Sept. 3 against the Chicago Sky.

Las Vegas, which opens its season on May 14 against the Phoenix Mercury, will try to become the second team in WNBA history to win three championships in a row. The Houston Comets won four straight titles from 1997-2000.

The Aces defeated the New York Liberty in four games in last season's WNBA Finals. Las Vegas is a plus-100 favorite to win another championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. New York is the next closest at plus-230. No other team is close.

