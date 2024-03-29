Triolo hits RBI single in 12th inning, Pittsburgh bullpen shines as Pirates beat Marlins 6-5

MIAMI — (AP) — Jared Triolo hit a RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to finish the Pittsburgh Pirates' rally and beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 on opening day Thursday.

Triolo's line drive single against Marlins reliever Declan Cronin (0-1) scored automatic runner Ke’Bryan Hayes. Pirates reliever Jose Hernandez got the save, retiring 2023 NL batting champion Luis Arraez, Josh Bell and Bryan De La Cruz in his only inning of relief.

Luis Ortiz recorded the win for the Pirates.

After Pirates starter Mitch Keller gave up seven hits, five runs (four earned), walked two and struck out three over 5.2 innings, Pittsburgh’s bullpen held the Marlins to just one hit.

Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo allowed two hits and two runs over five innings. He walked two and struck out eight — one shy of matching the club record of nine opening-day strikeouts set by Josh Beckett in 2004 and Jose Fernandez in 2014.

Left fielder Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer off Luzardo that briefly tied it in the third, but Pittsburgh's hitters largely struggled against the left-hander, tallying 18 whiffs as Miami went up 5-2.

Pinch-hitter Eddie Olivares and short stop Oneil Cruz hit solo homers off Miami relievers Andrew Nardi and Sixto Sánchez, and Michael A. Taylor scored against reliever Anthony Bender, tying it 5-5 in the eighth.

Bell singled twice, and Jake Burger had three hits for the Marlins, who have now lost six straight opening-day games played at home dating back to 2014.

Former AL batting champion Tim Anderson, who signed a one-year deal with Miami in the offseason, had a RBI double in his first at-bat as a Marlin. Arraez was 0 for 6.

Brazilian soccer star Neymar threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirtes: RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (right elbow inflammation) and Colin Holderman (illness) were placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Monday. C Yasmani Grandal (left foot plantar fasciitis) went on 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday.

Marlins: 3B Jonah Bride was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville, filling roster spot opened up in the trade that sent Jon Berti to the Yankees. ... LHP Braxton Garrett (left shoulder impingement) went on 15-day IL, along with RHP JT Chargois (neck spasms), Eury Pérez (right elbow inflammation) and Edward Cabrera (right shoulder impingement), all retroactive to Monday.

UP NEXT

LHP Martín Pérez will start for the Pirates on Friday against LHP A.J. Puk, who will make his first career MLB start.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.