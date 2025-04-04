'Time to say goodbye': Kevin De Bruyne to leave Man City at the end of season

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne says he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season. In an emotional post on X the Belgium playmaker confirmed these are his "final months as a Manchester City player." De Bruyne joined City in 2015 from Wolfsburg and has won every major honor with the club, including the Premier League and Champions League. ___ James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson ___ AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

