Timberwolves will be without Anthony Edwards for at least a week due to a hamstring strain

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will miss at least one week with a strained right hamstring, after the sixth-year shooting guard was sidelined by the injury in the opening minutes of their last game.

Edwards underwent an MRI exam on Monday that revealed the strain, after he was removed a little more than 3 minutes into Minnesota's 114-110 win over Indiana on Sunday night.

The Timberwolves announced before Monday's game against Denver that Edwards would be re-evaluated in a week, making it likely that he has the least severe type of strain. The three-time All-Star will miss at least three games, including the start of a three-game road trip at Charlotte on Saturday. The Wolves play six times, including five on the road, over the first 10 days of November.

Edwards missed only three games over each of the last three seasons. He'd played before this injury in 426 of a possible 445 games in his career, including the playoffs.

The Timberwolves announced backup point guard Rob Dillingham was available to play against Denver after being held out against Indiana because of a broken nose.

