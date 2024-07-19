Tiger Woods ends his season by missing the cut in the British Open

TROON, Scotland — (AP) — Tiger Woods ended his season Friday in the British Open by missing the cut for the third straight time in a major. He shot a 6-over 77.

Woods set a record at the Masters by making the cut for the 24th consecutive time. That was the only tournament this year — he played only five of them — that he worked the weekend.

Woods opened with a 79 at Royal Troon and never seriously challenged making the 36-hole cut in the British Open. He had a double bogey on his second hole even before the wind began to pick up, and he had only one birdie in his round.

Woods said he would not play again until December at his unofficial Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and the PNC Championship with his son.

This was the first time since 2019 that Woods felt healthy enough to play the four majors. It was the second time in his career that he has missed the cut in the last three majors.

