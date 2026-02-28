Sports

Tempers flare between Nuggets and Thunder as Dort is ejected after fouling Jokic

By CLIFF BRUNT
Nuggets Thunder Basketball Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) falls into Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as he goes after a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips) (Kyle Phillips/AP)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tempers flared in the fourth quarter of Oklahoma City's 127-121 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night and resulted in the ejection of the Thunder's Lu Dort.

Dort fouled Denver's Nikola Jokic in the midst of a tight game and Jokic got in Dort's face. A scrum ensued and Jokic and Oklahoma City's Jaylin Williams were called for offsetting technical fouls. Dort was issued a Flagrant 2 and ejected.

The matchup was physical from the start.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was called for an early technical when he threw the ball at Jokic, who made high contact with him after play had stopped. Denver's bench was called for a technical in the third quarter, and there was plenty of trash talking and shoving throughout.

