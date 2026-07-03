Teammates of Travis Kelce and others around sports expected to attend his wedding to Taylor Swift

NEW YORK — Some of Travis Kelce's teammates on the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, retired Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning brother Jason and other players and prominent figures around sports are expected to be in attendance for his wedding to pop superstar Taylor Swift on Friday.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle said recently he received an invitation and planned to attend.

The wedding is slated to take place at Madison Square Garden, the home arena of the NBA's New York Knicks and NHL's Rangers. Swift attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals there, sitting courtside as the Knicks pulled off the biggest comeback at that stage of the playoffs in league history by rallying from down 29 to beat San Antonio.

MSG has been the site of some iconic sports moments since the current version opened at this location atop Penn Station in 1968.

The Knicks won their first NBA title there in 1970, when Willis Reed famously returned from injury to spark their Game 7 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Joe Frazier beat Muhammad Ali there in the first of the legends' three boxing matches against each other, the “Fight of the Century,” in 1971. Ali won the rematch in '74.

The Rangers ended their 54-year championship drought at the Garden in 1994, defeating the Vancouver Canucks to win the Stanley Cup.

Kelce is a three-time Super Bowl champion with Kansas City and a four-time AP All-Pro selection at his position. Jason was a seven-time All-Pro center who helped Philadelphia win the Super Bowl in the 2017 season.

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