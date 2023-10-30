Several area high schools to play in OHSAA football regional quarterfinals this week

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area high schools will be in action later this week in the regional quarterfinals of the 2023 high school football playoffs.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced the regional quarterfinal pairings on Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson said.

The higher-seeded teams will be hosting all games Friday night at 7 p.m.

This will be the last week for home games as regional semifinals, finals, and state semifinals will be played at a neutral site.

The state championship games will be played in Canton.

The Miami Valley high schools that will play Friday night are listed below and in bold.

They include:

Division I

Region 2

Miamisburg at Olentangy, 7 p.m. (Lewis Center)

at Olentangy, 7 p.m. (Lewis Center) Springfield at Centerville, 7 p.m. (Centerville)

Division II

Region 8

Harrison at Northmont , 7 p.m. (Clayton)

, 7 p.m. (Clayton) Lima Senior at Troy, 7 p.m. (Troy)

Division III

Region 11

Bellefontaine at London, 7 p.m. (London, OH)

Region 12

Bellbrook at Badin, 7 p.m. (Hamilton)

at Badin, 7 p.m. (Hamilton) Wapakoneta at Butler , 7 p.m. (Vandalia)

, 7 p.m. (Vandalia) Chaminade Julienne at Tippecanoe , 7 p.m. (Tipp City)

at , 7 p.m. (Tipp City) Celina at Trotwood-Madison, 7 p.m. (Trotwood Madison)

Division IV

Region 16

Indian Hill vs Alter , 7 p.m. (Fairmont High School in Kettering)

, 7 p.m. (Fairmont High School in Kettering) Urbana at Shawnee, 7 p.m. (Springfield)

Division V

Region 18

Coldwater at Archbold, 7 p.m. (Archbold)

Region 20

Bethel Tate at Valley View , 7 p.m. (Germantown)

, 7 p.m. (Germantown) Northeastern at Waynesville (Waynesville)

at (Waynesville) Preble Shawnee at Brookville (Brookville)

Division VI

Region 24

Anna at Williamsburg, 7 p.m. (Williamsburg)

at Williamsburg, 7 p.m. (Williamsburg) Tri-Village at West Liberty Salem , 7 p.m. (West Liberty)

at , 7 p.m. (West Liberty) Twin Valley South at Versailles, 7 p.m. (Versailles)

Division VII

Region 28

Cedarville at Marion Local , 7 p.m. (Maria Stein)

at , 7 p.m. (Maria Stein) New Bremen at Minster , 7 p.m. (Minster)

at , 7 p.m. (Minster) Mechanicsburg at Ansonia , 7 p.m. (Ansonia)

at , 7 p.m. (Ansonia) St. Henry at Fort Loramie, 7 p.m. (Fort Loramie)

For more information on tickets, visit this website.

News Center 7 will have highlights and scores from the regional quarterfinals on Friday night starting at 11:13 p.m. on Touchdown 7.

