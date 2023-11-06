Playoff pairings announced for regional semifinals for OHSAA football

OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the high school football playoff pairings for the 2023 regional semifinals.

Starting this Friday, neutral sites will host the regional semifinals, finals, and state semifinals, according to an OHSAA spokesperson.

All games will take place Friday night at 7 p.m.

Several area high schools are playing in the regional semifinals and serving as hosts.

Tickets for all playoff games will be available on Monday.

The games involving high schools are:

Division 1 Region 2

Springfield vs Olentangy, 7 p.m. (Hilliard Darby High School)

Division 2 Region 8

Withrow vs Troy, 7 p.m. (Welcome Stadium, Dayton)

Division 3 Region 11

Bellefontaine v Granville (London High School)

Division 3 Region 12

Wapakoneta vs Badin (Greenville High School, Greenville)

vs Badin (Greenville High School, Greenville) Celina vs Tippecanoe (Sidney High School, Sidney)

Division 4 Region 16

Alter vs Clinton Massie (Monroe High School)

vs Clinton Massie (Monroe High School) Shawnee vs Wyoming (Trotwood Madison High School, Trotwood)

Division 5 Region 20

Purcell vs Valley View (Ross High School)

(Ross High School) Brookville vs Waynesville (Centerville High School, Centerville)

Division 6 Region 24

Anna vs Tri-Village (Lima Senior High School)

(Lima Senior High School) Cincinnati Country Day vs Versailles (Xenia High School, Xenia)

Division 7 Region 28

Minster vs Marion Local (Lima Shawnee High School)

(Lima Shawnee High School) St. Henry vs Ansonia (Piqua High School, Piqua)

For more information about purchasing tickets, visit this website.

