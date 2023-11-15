OHSAA announces football state semifinal pairings for next week

OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the bracket pairings for next week’s state semifinal games in high school football.

The geography of the schools involved in each region was considered the primary factor in determining how the regional champions would be paired in the state semifinals, OHSAA announced.

The state semifinals will be held at a neutral location on November 24.

Here’s how it breaks down for each division:

Division I

Region 2 vs Region 4

Region 1 vs Region 3

Division II

Region 7 vs Region 8

Region 5 vs Region 6

Division III

Region 9 vs Region 10

Region 11 vs Region 12

Division IV

Region 13 vs Region 14

Region 15 vs Region 15

Division V

Region 17 vs Region 19

Region 18 vs Region 20

Division VI

Region 21 vs Region 23

Region 22 vs Region 24

Division VII

Region 26 vs Region 28

Region 25 vs Region 27

Several area schools alive in OHSAA football regional finals; Matchups, sites announced

Several area schools remain alive in the high school football playoffs and will playing in the regional finals on Friday night.

Springfield plays Dublin Coffman in the Division I, Region 2 finals at Hilliard Darby High School.

Bellefontaine travels to Marion High School to battle Bishop Watterson in the Division III, Region 11 finals while Badin and Celina play each other in the Division III, Region 12 finals at Trotwood Madison High School.

Archbishop Alter will look to advance to the state semifinals when they play Wyoming in the Division IV, Region 16 finals at Monroe High School.

Valley View and Waynesville play in the Division V, Region 20 finals at Springboro High School while Coldwater battles Liberty Center in the Division V, Region 18 finals in Lima.

Versailles and Anna hook up in the Division VI, Region 24 finals at Sidney High School.

Marion Local travels to Piqua High School to play Ansonia in the Division VII, Region 28 finals.

All regional finals games begin at 7 p.m. Friday night.

