Local high school student kicks 57-yard field goal

EATON — A local high school sophomore accomplished something NFL players strive for.

>>Safety, weather-related tips to keep kids safe while trick-or-treating

Jon Hewitt is a kicker for the Eaton High School football team, and he wrapped up the season with a 57-yard field goal.

Hewitt’s parents say this is a special distance for him because it ties his kicking coach’s previous state record.

To compare, the Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins just made a career-long field goal last week against the Colts. It was 58 yards.

Despite the impressive field goal, the Eaton Eagles fell to Cincinnati’s Archbishop McNicholas High School 41 to 20 on Friday.

Eaton’s football team finished the season with an 8-3 record.









©2023 Cox Media Group