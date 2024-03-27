Talks on luring NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards to Virginia are over

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Negotiations to lure the NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards to northern Virginia have “ended” and the proposal to create a development district with a new arena for the teams "will not move forward,” the city of Alexandria said in a statement Wednesday.

Virginia’s House speaker also confirmed he'd been told that Ted Leonsis, majority owner of the teams, is no longer considering a deal to relocate them from the District of Columbia.

House Speaker Don Scott told The Associated Press he had received that news from Justin Wilson, the mayor of Alexandria, where Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin had hoped to land the teams.

The city said in a statement posted to its website that it was disappointed in the outcome. The development came after an incentive plan offered by Youngkin failed to gain traction in the Democratic-controlled General Assembly.

