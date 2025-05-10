Straka, Lowry handle blustery conditions at Truist, head into final round tied at Philly Cricket

FLOURTOWN, Pa. — (AP) — Sepp Straka is looking to become the second multiple-event winner of the PGA Tour season. Shane Lowry is seeking his first individual title since 2019.

Straka shot a 4-under 66 and Lowry had a 67 in blustery conditions Saturday to share the lead heading into the final round at The Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course.

The pairing of the two in the final round of the Truist Championship couldn't stack up more differently. Straka is ready for the stress that comes with the last pairing in the final round, while Lowry is comfortable with the final-round pressure as he works to end a lengthy winless run.

“All you can do is try to focus on what you can control, and that is your target, try to hit your number, and try to make a good swing,” said Straka, a winner at The American Express in January who would join three-time winner Rory McIlroy with a victory Sunday. “You’re going to feel terrible while trying to do it, but that’s just part of it. That kind of makes it fun when you are able to pull it off.”

Meanwhile, Lowry is confident that he has put himself in a position to win an individual title for the first time since the 2019 British Open.

“Keep knocking on the door, and eventually you’ll go through it. I feel like I’ve done a good job of it this season, last season. It does get frustrating sometimes,” said Lowry, who teamed with McIlroy to win a team event in New Orleans last year. “I’m going to go out and give my best. If it’s good tomorrow, that will be great.”

Straka started the round two strokes behind and offset his only bogey with five birdies — two in the final four holes — and made a clutch par putt from 16 1/2 feet at the 18th.

Lowry moved into a tie for the lead by matching Straka’s birdie on the downwind 489-yard, par-4 17th and will be paired with the 32-year-old Austrian on Sunday in the final round of the sixth of signature event of the PGA Tour season.

Keith Mitchell, the leader after 18 and 36 holes, labored through a round of 1 over. He was 11 under with Justin Thomas, who charged up the leaderboard despite bogeys on the two par 5s in a 67. Hideki Matsuyama was another stroke back after a 63, the best score of the day.

McIlroy, the defending champion, made an early move before spoiling a three-birdie run with consecutive bogeys. He had an uneventful back nine with one birdie and was 8 under after a 69, tied with Nick Taylor (67), Sam Burns (67), Sungjae Im (67) and Tony Finau (67).

The players dealt with the third variation of playing conditions. Two days after 64 players broke par, and a day after rain tempered scoring on the 7,100-yard layout, wind at 12 mph — with gusts to 27 mph — and quicker greens made low scoring difficult.

“It’s great to see the way the conditions come into it today,” Lowry said. “The golf course is standing up really well. ... It was very tough today in those winds, particularly tough to hole putts."

Straka agreed.

“It’s been fun on the tee box trying to strategize on a new golf hole every day and trying to figure out the best way to play it,” he said.

Straka proved to be the steadiest among the leaders. He started the round five strokes back and moved into a tie for the lead with a bogey-free front nine that included two birdies. He closed out his round with five birdies and a bogey.

Lowry moved into a tie with playing partner Mitchell with a birdie at the first, and the duo traded the lead through the front nine, making the turn at 13 under, deadlocked with Straka, who was a hole ahead. The Irishman took the lead with a birdie putt of 17 feet at the 459-yard, par-4 10th, but was forced to settle for a tie after Straka’s strong finish.

Thomas, looking for a second win in as many starts after taking the RBC Heritage, birdied three of the final four holes on the front nine and added back-to-back birds on the back to move into contention.

Mitchell did his best to maintain his lead, but bogeys at Nos. 3, 4, 8, 10 and 14 were his undoing. He steadied himself and closed with four pars.

McIlroy struggled throughout, hitting just three of 14 fairways. He had an uneventful back nine of 1 under and will start the final round five strokes behind the leaders in a bid to win in his first individual event since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters last month.

Philly Cricket making history

The Philadelphia Cricket Club will make PGA Tour history in the final round.

The par-3 14th hole on the Wissahickon Course will play 95 yards Sunday. That makes the hole the shortest par 3 played on tour — excluding majors — in the Shotlink era. The move is a nod to Philly Cricket's original St. Martins Course, built in 1895. Expanded to 18 homes in 1897, the course hosted the U.S. Open in 1907 and 1910.

At the U.S. Open in 2023, the 15th hole at Los Angeles Country Club played 81 yards in the third round.

Out of the running

Justin Rose, who won the 2013 U.S. Open at nearby Merion Golf Club, withdrew from the Truist after two rounds due to illness. He was last in the 72-player field with a two-day total of 7 over. Also, Michael Kim, who would have been paired with Rose as the first twosome out Saturday, withdrew due to a back injury after 12 holes.

