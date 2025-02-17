Stephen Curry captures MVP honors in All-Star Game at home, leads Shaq’s OGs to victory

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The final pregame introduction belonged to none other than Stephen Curry. The big MVP trophy at the end, Curry heaved that high in the air, too, in a fitting finish to his special All-Star Game at home.

His arena. His fans. His shining moment — the latest one on the list, that is.

Curry earned all this well-deserved fanfare in what has been a remarkable run from Oakland to San Francisco for the Golden State Warriors star.

Curry scored the first points of the final on a 3-pointer and later hit from half-court, running down the other way to chest bump rapper Mistah Fab along one baseline. He helped Shaq's OGs beat Chuck's Global Stars 41-25 on Sunday, scoring 12 points on four 3-pointers on the way to MVP honors.

Fans at Chase Center chanted “MVP! MVP!” as he received the trophy.

An Olympic gold medal in August, then an All-Star victory back in the Bay Area six months later. Next month, he will celebrate his 37th birthday.

Curry took a moment during a break midgame, grabbed the mic and shared how “blessed" he felt having the All-Star Game on his court at 5-year-old Chase Center — something the Golden State Warriors had long envisioned from the very start.

Curry kicked a ball to Anthony Edwards before beginning his pregame shooting routine — minus his regular passing man, Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser.

Shaquille O’Neal drafted Curry and his teammates for the All-Star competition, facing Candace's Rising Stars in the first game in the new format for the NBA's midseason classic.

No quarters, no clock, first one to 40 points.

This was a fitting finish for Curry after a jam-packed weekend of parties, practice and community outreach.

It marked the 36-year-old Curry's 11th All-Star selection and 10th appearance overall.

This moment clearly meant so much to Curry, whose birthday is March 14. He appeared emotional during the Canadian and U.S. national anthems and then quickly turned his attention to the next task.

