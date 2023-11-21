Steelers offensive coordinator ‘has been relieved of his duties,’ says coach Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH, PA — The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the announcement on the team’s social media page Tuesday morning.

“Matt Canada has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator,” Tomlin said in a statement. “I appreciate Matt’s hard work and dedication, and I wish him the best moving forward in his career.”

The Steelers rank among the worst offenses in the NFL this season.

They are 28th in total offense averaging 283.6 yards per game and have scored 15 offensive touchdowns this season.

Pittsburgh’s next game will be Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

