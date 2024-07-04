Springer posts the 14th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history with his eagle-birdie finish for a 59

SILVIS, Ill. — (AP) — Hayden Springer posted the 14th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history when he finished eagle-birdie in the John Deere Classic on Thursday for a 12-under 59.

Springer shot 27 on the front nine of the rain-softened TPC Deere Run, and then his hopes of a sub-60 round seemed to fade with five straight pars. But he finished in style with an 18-foot birdie putt on the 15th, holing out for eagle from 55 yards on the par-5 17th and pumping his fist when his 12-foot birdie dropped on the final hole.

The PGA Tour record is a 58 by Jim Furyk at the Travelers Championship in 2016. Furyk also is among 13 players with a 59.

Springer is the second player in three weeks to break 60. Cameron Young also had a 59 at the Travelers Championship this year.

This was the eighth sub-60 round in golf worldwide this year, the lowest a 57 by Cristobal del Solar of Chile in a Korn Ferry Tour event in Colombia.

Springer only tied the record at the TPC Deere Run. Paul Goydos shot a 59 in the first round of the John Deere Classic in 2010.

