Sports

Speedskater Francesca Lollobrigida wins host Italy's first gold medal of the Milan Cortina Olympics

By HOWARD FENDRICH
APTOPIX Milan Cortina Olympics Speedskating Gold medallist Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy celebrates with the Italian flag after the women's 3,000 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) (Christophe Ena/AP)
By HOWARD FENDRICH

MILAN — Speedskater Francesca Lollobrigida won host Italy's first gold medal of the Milan Cortina Games on Saturday, taking the women's 3,000 meters in an Olympics-record time.

With fans rising to their feet and roaring for her as she competed on her 35th birthday, Lollobrigida finished in 3 minutes, 54.28 seconds, more than two seconds ahead of runner-up Ragne Wiklund of Norway.

Valerie Maltais of Canada was third.

Lollobrigida is from Frascati, a hill town just outside Rome and well-known for its white wine, and her great aunt was the late Gina Lollobrigida, a star actress of the 1950s and '60s.

This was the fourth Olympics for Francesca Lollobrigida and her first gold. She collected two medals at Beijing four years ago: a silver in the 3,000 and a bronze in the mass start.

——

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0

Most Read