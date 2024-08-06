Sophia Smith's extra-time goal sends USWNT into the Olympic final with a 1-0 win over Germany

LYON, France — (AP) — Glimpsing a sliver of the net, Sophia Smith's aim was true.

Smith's extra-time goal earned the United States a spot in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics with a 1-0 semifinal victory over Germany on Tuesday.

The Americans, undefeated in France under new coach Emma Hayes, will be vying for their fifth gold medal in their sixth appearance in the Olympic women's soccer final.

The United States will play Brazil, which defeated Spain 4-2 in the late match, in the tournament final on Saturday in Paris. Germany will play Spain for the bronze medal on Friday at Lyon.

Smith broke the scoreless stalemate five minutes into extra time, out maneuvering defender Felicitas Rauch and German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. After scoring her third goal of the tournament, Smith fell to the ground in celebration and joined in an embrace with teammate Mallory Swanson.

“I saw like a little opening of net and I was just like, `I've got to put it there. Just put it there,'” Smith said. “It was a good feeling. I know I had a few other chances this game that I should have put away. But sometimes one is all it takes.”

At the final whistle, the U.S. players ran downfield to embrace goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who made a key save when she jumped and kicked the ball away from the goal with her left foot in the waning moments of the second extra period.

“The goal is closer but the job's not done yet," Swanson said. "I think that obvioulsy we're in a great position. You take this win and we're on a high right now, but it's important just to stay steady with everything we're doing. Just stay steady.”

The Americans had routed Germany 4-1 in the group stage earlier in the tournament.

The United States had missed out on the finals at the last two Olympic tournaments, eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and relegated to the bronze-medal match at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Germany was missing veteran captain Alexandra Popp because of an illness. Popp was the only current German player who was also on the squad that won the gold medal in 2016.

Lea Schuller, who scored two goals against Zambia in the group finale to send Germany through to the quarterfinals, was also absent because of an inflamed right knee.

The United States recalled defender Tierna Davidson to the game-day roster after she missed the last two games with a leg contusion. Defender Emily Sams, activated in Davidson’s absence, returned to the alternate list.

Midfielder Sam Coffey, who missed the quarterfinals after yellow card accumulation, returned against Germany.

There were few chances on either side in the opening half. Klara Buehl forced Naeher into a diving save in the 29th minute but she was offside. For most of the match, Germany hunkered down on defense in the absence of Popp and Schuller.

Rose Lavelle had a chance for the U.S. early in the game but her attempt went straight into Berger’s arms.

Swanson broke down the field in the 62nd and had a clear look at the goal but shot into the side netting.

The game seemed to open up in the last 20 minutes of regulation. Janina Minge got off a shot in the 73rd but it was easily saved by Naeher. Some five minutes later, Lindsey Horan’s header was caught by Berger.

Swanson appeared to break through in the 85th but she was called back for offside.

“All I kept thinking as the game's getting harder was `Dig harder. Suffer a little bit longer,'" Hayes said. “Listen, this is top level, you're only going to get one shot. You can't play the same team twice and have it be the same game. So I'm really proud of our ability to just hang in even though it was tough.”

The United States was in the semifinals after a hard-fought 1-0 win in extra time against Japan, when Trinity Rodman scored her third goal of the tournament.

Germany advanced on penalties after a scoreless draw with Canada in the quarterfinals. Berger stopped two Canada attempts then converted on her own penalty kick to win it.

The U.S. has won 27 of its 38 games against Germany. The last time the teams faced each other in the Olympic semifinals was in 2004 when the Americans won 2-1 and went on to win the gold medal.

