Shohei Ohtani hits his career-high 55th homer of the season to break his own Dodgers record

SEATTLE — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani set a career high with his 55th home run of the season Sunday, breaking his own franchise record for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The two-way superstar hit a 412-foot solo shot to center field off Seattle Mariners left-hander Gabe Speier, boosting Los Angeles' lead to 5-0 in the seventh inning.

Ohtani had 54 home runs last season, his first with the Dodgers. His most in six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels was 46 in 2021.

The 31-year-old Ohtani has 102 RBIs, reaching 100 for the third time.

On the mound, the right-hander is 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA in 14 starts following his return from elbow surgery.

